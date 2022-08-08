Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 794 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 2.5 %

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.30.

SHW opened at $237.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $243.71 and its 200 day moving average is $257.20. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $214.22 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.09%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

