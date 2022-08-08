Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 71.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,486 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Citigroup by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.95.

C opened at $51.66 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.44 and a 12 month high of $74.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $102.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.57. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

About Citigroup



Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

