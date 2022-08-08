Lake Street Financial LLC Takes Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $9,106,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 218,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $634,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,162,000. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE WMB opened at $32.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.87. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 132.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.