D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. trimmed its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,950 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,956 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

DHI stock opened at $76.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $110.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.86. The company has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.60.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,948 shares of company stock worth $829,286 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

