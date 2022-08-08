Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stake Raised by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,774,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,869,500,000 after buying an additional 902,020 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,734,671,000 after buying an additional 3,742,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,021,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,949,373,000 after buying an additional 1,039,748 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,503,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,936,000 after buying an additional 211,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,891,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,076,523,000 after purchasing an additional 31,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIS. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.23.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of FIS opened at $97.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $135.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a PE ratio of 70.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.63.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 136.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.