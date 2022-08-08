Manchester Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Manchester Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Chubb by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total transaction of $101,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,801,806.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,891 shares of company stock valued at $26,199,246 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chubb Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.85.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $185.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.82 and its 200 day moving average is $202.42. The company has a market capitalization of $77.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.68. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $171.96 and a fifty-two week high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

