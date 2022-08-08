Forsta AP Fonden Sells 12,300 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $8,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of O. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 313,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,724,000 after buying an additional 16,935 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 91,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,345,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Shares of O opened at $72.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.56. The stock has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.64, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $75.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 280.19%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

