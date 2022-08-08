Forsta AP Fonden Increases Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $8,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Airbnb by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Airbnb by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $1,988,000. 34.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABNB opened at $117.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $212.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.29 billion, a PE ratio of 63.99 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.52.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total transaction of $482,520.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 266,203 shares in the company, valued at $32,112,067.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total transaction of $482,520.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 266,203 shares in the company, valued at $32,112,067.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $222,725.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 263,703 shares in the company, valued at $23,493,300.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 598,934 shares of company stock valued at $59,771,495. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $95.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Airbnb from $205.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities downgraded Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.97.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

