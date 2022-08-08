Banco Santander S.A. Acquires New Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWSA. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of News by 243.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in News during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of News from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Macquarie downgraded shares of News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of News from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

NWSA stock opened at $17.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.31.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). News had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

