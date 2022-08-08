6,160 Shares in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Bought by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,160 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in First Solar by 53.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its position in First Solar by 625.0% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 580 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $101.90 on Monday. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $123.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.90 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Activity

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.45 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley acquired 1,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.56 per share, with a total value of $200,114.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,747,299.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley purchased 1,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.56 per share, with a total value of $200,114.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,747,299.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,405 shares of company stock worth $4,271,772. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on FSLR. Oppenheimer raised shares of First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on First Solar from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on First Solar from $98.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on First Solar to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on First Solar from $85.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.92.

First Solar Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.