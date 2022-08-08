Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,432,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8,460.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,147,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111,000 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 189.0% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,487,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,606 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,743,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,168,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,674,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,252 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stephens lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.76.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

SYF opened at $33.90 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.14.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 22.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 13.43%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, April 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

