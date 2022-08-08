Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Sells 26,842 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 85.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,842 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $17,110,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,993,000.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
IEF opened at $103.58 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.99 and a fifty-two week high of $117.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.35 and its 200 day moving average is $105.57.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
