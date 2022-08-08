Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Sells 26,842 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 85.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,842 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $17,110,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,993,000.

IEF opened at $103.58 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.99 and a fifty-two week high of $117.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.35 and its 200 day moving average is $105.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.184 per share. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

