Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 147.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Republic Services by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 21,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Republic Services from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $139.00 target price on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.33.

Republic Services stock opened at $141.90 on Monday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $145.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at $835,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

