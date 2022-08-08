Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Position Increased by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 154.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZBRA. Lindenwold Advisors grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 5,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 60,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,191,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 95,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,407,000 after acquiring an additional 43,880 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 273.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $331.70 on Monday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $283.72 and a 52-week high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $375.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.64.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.68. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $453.33.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

