Banco Santander S.A. Sells 252 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total transaction of $32,595.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,449,495.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total value of $658,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,905,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total value of $32,595.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,449,495.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,126 shares of company stock worth $742,362 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Trading Up 0.1 %

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $697.51 on Monday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $606.12 and a 1 year high of $885.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $660.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $691.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $718.00 to $716.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $790.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $818.31.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.