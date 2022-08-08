Lincoln National Corp Acquires 13,859 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,859 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 10,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 7,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 5,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $88.45 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.09.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,147 shares of company stock worth $698,858. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Argus upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.40.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

