Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 39,995 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 74.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,995 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its stake in CMS Energy by 4,545.5% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $67.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.16. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $58.51 and a one year high of $73.76.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.44%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMS. Barclays decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $49,878.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,679.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $87,980.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $49,878.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,679.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,706 shares of company stock worth $257,120. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

