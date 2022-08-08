Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Roku by 156.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Roku by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Roku in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Roku by 392.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $82.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.50 and a beta of 1.73. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.00 and a 52 week high of $412.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.75.

Insider Activity

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.06). Roku had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Roku’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $62,397.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,337,262.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $182,803.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,349,125.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $62,397.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,337,262.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,598 shares of company stock worth $742,501. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROKU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Roku from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Roku to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna lowered Roku from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Moffett Nathanson raised Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Roku from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.15.

Roku Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Further Reading

