Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in M&T Bank by 118.8% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in M&T Bank by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 55.0% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,890,000 after purchasing an additional 190,378 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 12.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $178.77 on Monday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $186.95. The company has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($1.67). M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.21 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,008 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,047.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $93,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,916.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,725 shares of company stock worth $1,335,332 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded M&T Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on M&T Bank to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.71.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.