Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 217,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $23,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $93.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $125.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $86.70 and a 12 month high of $135.89.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.13.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

