Lincoln National Corp Has $992,000 Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,940 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parthenon LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 92,438 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 360,807 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,031,000 after purchasing an additional 20,184 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 217,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $23,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDT. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Medtronic to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.13.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT opened at $93.28 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $86.70 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The company has a market cap of $125.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

