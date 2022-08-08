Lincoln National Corp Decreases Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,689 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COIN. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $431,538,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $337,747,000. Sozo Ventures GP II L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $273,832,000. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $152,880,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 13.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,904,434 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $927,428,000 after purchasing an additional 583,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $377.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $380.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 706,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.77 per share, for a total transaction of $50,002,826.58. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 706,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,002,826.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $73,313.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,977.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 706,554 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.77 per share, for a total transaction of $50,002,826.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 706,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,002,826.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 1,121,844 shares of company stock worth $76,837,576 in the last ninety days. 36.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COIN opened at $93.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 3.59. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.83 and a twelve month high of $368.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($2.33). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business’s revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

