Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp cut its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 9.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $101,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 44.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 296.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 26,572 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 527.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,450,000 after acquiring an additional 43,563 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET stock opened at $126.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.56. The firm has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.35. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.18 and a 1 year high of $148.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Arista Networks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.53.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $366,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 272,100 shares in the company, valued at $28,518,801. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $55,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,212 shares in the company, valued at $217,882. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $366,835.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 272,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,518,801. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 530,320 shares of company stock worth $54,800,753. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.