WealthTrust Axiom LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $419,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,247,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,188,000 after buying an additional 94,381 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.8% in the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Societe Generale raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut their target price on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

Chevron Stock Performance

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.85, for a total value of $923,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.85, for a total value of $923,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 399,043 shares of company stock valued at $67,010,843 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron stock opened at $153.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $301.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.