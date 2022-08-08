Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,560 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $23,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 10.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,662 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,325 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth $47,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Stock Up 0.0 %

TFX opened at $250.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $258.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.99. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $235.01 and a 12 month high of $405.89.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $704.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.50 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Insider Transactions at Teleflex

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total transaction of $853,896.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TFX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Teleflex from $300.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Teleflex to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Teleflex from $295.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Teleflex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.09.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

