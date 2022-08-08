Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 157 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $25,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total transaction of $29,776,095.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,875,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,574,940,536.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total transaction of $29,776,095.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,875,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,574,940,536.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,195,396 shares of company stock valued at $380,134,601 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.06.

NYSE:LLY opened at $301.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $286.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $316.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.65. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $220.20 and a 1-year high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.52%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

