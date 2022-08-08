Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,813 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 81,765 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $29,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 115.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 617.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.
Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $100.64 on Monday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.73 and a 52-week high of $141.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.08.
Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $593.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.84 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.59%.
Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.
