Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 2,487 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 195,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $31,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLTR. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $646,253,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $553,637,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Dollar Tree by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,318,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,787,000 after buying an additional 2,665,651 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,472,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 719.6% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,031,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,458,000 after buying an additional 1,783,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.82.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $164.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.68. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $177.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.57 and its 200 day moving average is $154.38.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

