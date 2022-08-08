Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STT. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of State Street to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $78.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.12.

State Street Stock Up 0.5 %

State Street Increases Dividend

STT opened at $70.66 on Monday. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $58.79 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.11. The company has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 31.58%.

About State Street

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

