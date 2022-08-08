Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 305 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

SPG opened at $106.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.49. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.06 and a twelve month high of $171.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 106.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.07.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

