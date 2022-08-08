Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,430 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. CWM LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,765 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,271 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 585,254 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,522,000 after buying an additional 305,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.90.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $288.03 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $296.84. The stock has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $277.50 and its 200-day moving average is $261.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 38.26%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total transaction of $3,405,005.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,378,868.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total transaction of $3,405,005.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,378,868.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total value of $5,156,732.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,413,626.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,254 shares of company stock worth $45,899,243. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Further Reading

