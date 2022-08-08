Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 232 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of BABA opened at $92.56 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.41 and its 200 day moving average is $104.27. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $199.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.11 billion, a PE ratio of 51.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.83.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.