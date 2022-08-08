Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Acquired by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.78.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $269.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.99 and a 52 week high of $332.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.69.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 53.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.26 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.01%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.