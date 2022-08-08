Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 114.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,846 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $8,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its stake in Carrier Global by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 17,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price target on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.73.

Shares of CARR opened at $41.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.35. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.11%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

