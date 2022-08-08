125,040 Shares in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 125,040 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,604,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $71.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.02, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. AECOM has a 52-week low of $60.74 and a 52-week high of $79.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.64.

AECOM Announces Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on AECOM in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AECOM from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

AECOM Profile

(Get Rating)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.