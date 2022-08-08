40,197 Shares in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,699,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Zscaler by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,117,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,731,000 after purchasing an additional 490,831 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,293,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,537,000 after buying an additional 278,180 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,220,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,054,000 after buying an additional 38,586 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,632,000 after buying an additional 61,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $163.42 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.21 and a beta of 1.04. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.12 and a 12-month high of $376.11.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 58.37% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZS. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zscaler from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Zscaler from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Zscaler to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $280.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.65.

In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $1,363,283.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 266,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,371,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 25,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $3,895,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 231,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,079,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,363,283.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 266,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,371,167.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,710 shares of company stock worth $7,275,302 in the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

