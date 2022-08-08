Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Holdings Cut by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 5.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 101,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,895,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 7.9% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 6.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 89,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,211,000 after buying an additional 5,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $129.22 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.21 and a 12 month high of $161.12. The stock has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.35.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $939.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.41 million. Copart had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Stephens lifted their price target on Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Copart to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

Copart Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.