Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the first quarter worth $386,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $475,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the first quarter worth $524,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 51,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:EFT opened at $12.86 on Monday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $15.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

