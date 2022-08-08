Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 208 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGV. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Gpwm LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,193,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 10,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Capital Strategies grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 174,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,364,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Price Performance

ESGV stock opened at $73.61 on Monday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $63.48 and a twelve month high of $88.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.24.

