Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Acquired by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 93.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 179,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 18,781 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,534,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,077,000 after buying an additional 2,556,325 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 540,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.18.

Insider Transactions at Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,962,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

PAA stock opened at $11.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.79. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $12.10.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 1.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 106.10%.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Featured Stories

