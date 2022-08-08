iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $704,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,063,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:QUAL opened at $122.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.25. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.