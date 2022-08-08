Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $314,000 Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,480 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $166.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.60. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.69 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.08.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.