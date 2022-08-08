Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Reduces Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. QCM Cayman Ltd. lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ARKK opened at $50.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.20. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

