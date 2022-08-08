Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 25,031 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 99,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,031 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CDW were worth $17,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter worth about $586,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in CDW by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in CDW by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 596,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $122,136,000 after purchasing an additional 191,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,902 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,858,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.83.

CDW Trading Down 0.2 %

CDW stock opened at $179.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12. CDW Co. has a one year low of $152.15 and a one year high of $208.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.18. CDW had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 132.68%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

CDW Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

