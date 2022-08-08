Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 52,557 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 384,142 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 52,557 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $19,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE FCX opened at $30.27 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.58.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FCX. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $397,302. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.