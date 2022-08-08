Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 167,550 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 290,181 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SEA were worth $20,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in SEA by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,293,004 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,071,529,000 after buying an additional 7,293,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SEA by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,869,621 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,984,223,000 after buying an additional 3,343,383 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,591,680 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,922,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,709 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in SEA by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,312,413 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,859,574,000 after purchasing an additional 116,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,275,503 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $512,163,000 after buying an additional 2,219,042 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on SEA from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. HSBC reduced their target price on SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.94.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $87.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $54.06 and a 1 year high of $372.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.09.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.02. SEA had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

