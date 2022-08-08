Wealthsource Partners LLC Makes New $393,000 Investment in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $80.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.05. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.56 and a twelve month high of $99.43. The company has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.57, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 325.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.14.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

