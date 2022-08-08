Forsta AP Fonden Has $6.45 Million Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $6,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,180,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,635,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,030 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2,317.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,911,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,340 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,053,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,210,000 after purchasing an additional 890,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,081,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,667,000 after acquiring an additional 372,147 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.2 %

OTIS stock opened at $79.32 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $66.97 and a 12 month high of $92.84. The firm has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.35.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

