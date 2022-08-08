NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in NetApp were worth $6,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,051,825 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $924,667,000 after acquiring an additional 407,285 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,656,425 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $427,514,000 after purchasing an additional 62,115 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NetApp by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,763,591 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $346,213,000 after purchasing an additional 298,517 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,555,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of NetApp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,966,533 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $180,901,000 after purchasing an additional 30,396 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. OTR Global upgraded NetApp to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.55.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $72.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.26 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. NetApp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 127.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,780,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,780,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,906,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,625 shares of company stock worth $1,889,651 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

