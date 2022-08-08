Banco Santander S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.87.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD stock opened at $262.64 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $241.57 and a 200-day moving average of $243.43. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The firm has a market cap of $58.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

